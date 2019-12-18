2 hours ago

Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has finally opened his BHIM store at Ashaiman as he announced earlier.

From the photos the products – shirt, slippers, and Lacoste, all have Stonebwoy’s signatures appended on them. It is obvious that that is how Stonebwoy wants to distinguish between his original BHIM products and the quack ones sold by the street vendors.

The musician had earlier sent a stern warning to the street vendors to desist from selling products made with ‘BHIM’.

Stonebwoy said he would not allow others eat from his sweat, and that he would be opening a BHIM shop himself.

His position surprised many and came in a sharp contrast to what Shatta Wale did with his Reign symbol. Shatta Wale encouraged all interested person to make products with the Reign symbol and sell, adding that that was one way he could help his fans, and Ghanaian vendors in general, to make a living.

The prices of the products are- a pair of BHIM slippers cost GH¢150.00, while the Lacoste is also pegged at GH¢150.00, and the T-shirt for GH¢100.00.