The generosity and benevolence of former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has never been in doubt but dancehall artist Stonebwoy has given credence to the extent to which the former Sunderland striker can go.

According to Stonebwoy, Gyan bore the medical cost of his knee surgery in Germany to correct a deformity in his right leg which made him limp in one leg.

The musician is said to have sustained a ghastly motor accident years ago which left him with a deformity and also claimed the life of his twin brother.

In 206, the dancehall artist underwent corrective surgery in Germany to fix the deformity in his leg which was paid for by Asamoah Gyan

Stonebwoy has taken to his Twitter handle to eulogize his friend and benefactor Asamoah Gyan who sponsored his surgery some seven years ago.

“Asamoah Gyan you came through for me around this same time 7 years on. You decided to take my surgery cost, I'm forever Grateful,” he wrote.

The veteran footballer replied: “Oh woooow. 7 years already? I’m happy to be part of this. It’s all from the heart,” with Stonebwoy adding: “Time flies but I can never forget. 5 months after the passing of my mum.”

Gyan and Stonebwoy are very good friends with the duo recording a song together in 2018 titled 'Dirty Enemies'