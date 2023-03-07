3 hours ago

Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy has condemned what he has termed as the height of violence and lawlessness currently taking place in Ashaiman.

This comes after reports of some military personnel invading and brutalizing civilians in the area, in a quest to avenge the death of their colleague.

The development has since stirred massive reactions from individuals including celebrities on social media

The likes of Bridget Otoo and many other celebrities have condemned the act, thereby calling on the appropriate authorities to keep the military in check.

However, Stonebwoy is the latest to join the list of celebrities who have reacted to the issue.

In a tweet on March 7, 2023, Stonebwoy took to Twitter and wrote,

“It's 9 a.m. in New York, and I'm just waking up to the news of what's going on in my beloved Ashaiman. I unequivocally condemn all acts of violence and lawlessness, whether they relate to the brutalization of innocent civilians or the unlawful killing of a member of the armed forces. May all those culpable be found out and made to face the law fully.”

Background

In the early hours of March 7, 2023, reports emerged that residents of Official Town in Ashaiman had been forced to remain indoors after the military invaded the area.

Eyewitness reports suggest that the invasion has caused unrest among residents, who have taken to social media to express their opinions and share videos of military personnel brutally attacking residents who were outside their homes.

It has been reported that the military personnel were seeking to avenge the death of one of their colleagues, who was killed in the area on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Read Stonebwoy’s post below:

Source: Ghanaweb