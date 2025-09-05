6 hours ago

Award-winning dancehall and reggae star Stonebwoy has officially released the tracklist for his much-anticipated extended play (EP), The Torcher, set for release later this month.

The nine-track project blends Stonebwoy’s Afrodancehall roots with fresh sounds, delivering both solo records and collaborations.

Standout titles include the lead single GidiGidi (Fire), along with Send Dem A Prayer, Torcher, Samankudi, Outside Lifestyle, and Deeper. Two major collaborations are also featured:



Susuka with Beeztrap and Yaw Tog



Xosetor with Agbeshie and Kenny Ice

The announcement comes after weeks of anticipation. On August 14, Stonebwoy teased the project with a motion graphic of a burning Ankh, followed by a September 1 teaser video featuring stirring poetry.

In the video, he declared:

“Through the fire, we rise. Through the struggles, we endure. This is more than music — this is survival, this is purpose.”

“The torch is not just light, it is legacy. It is for those who came before, and those who will come after.”

He added:The words, layered over evocative visuals, framed The Torcher as a deeply personal yet universally resonant body of work.

The EP follows his 2024 album Up & Runnin6. Though Stonebwoy has not released new music in the past eight months, he has remained highly visible globally.

His Up & Runnin6 North American Tour earlier this year included stops in Columbus, Toronto, New York, Worcester, and Silver Spring, culminating in a sold-out performance at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Over the summer, Stonebwoy also headlined festivals including the African Music Festival and Ruhr Reggae Summer Festival in Germany, Reeds Festival in Switzerland, and Dream WKND Festival in Jamaica.

The Torcher Tracklist:



Intro

Torcher

Send Dem A Prayer

GidiGidi (Fire)

Samankudi

Outside Lifestyle

Susuka (feat. Beeztrap & Yaw Tog)

Xosetor (feat. Agbeshie & Kenny Ice)

Deeper

As anticipation builds, fans are divided in their expectations. Some believe The Torcher will mark a return to Stonebwoy’s raw, high-energy dancehall roots, while others expect a more global fusion sound, reflecting his growth as an international star.

Whichever direction it takes, the EP is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about Ghanaian releases of the year.