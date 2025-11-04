2 hours ago

Stonebwoy’s team has responded to circulating rumors surrounding Jamaican Dancehall star Popcaan’s alleged participation in Bhimfest 2025.

According to Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, Head of Public Relations for Burniton Music Group, no official announcement has been made regarding guest performers for the festival.

Popcaan recently took to social media to deny any involvement with the event, stating, “To the loyal unruly fans in Ghana, I have no knowledge of me performing in Ghana Dec 26. Whenever I’m performing, you will all know, and it will be a celebration and a lifestyle moment that is long overdue.”

This statement contradicts earlier reports suggesting he would be performing at the festival.

Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng assured fans that details of the guest artists will be revealed through official channels, followed by confirmation videos from the artists themselves.

Official promotional activities for Bhimfest are scheduled to begin on November 1, 2025.

The 10th anniversary edition of Bhimfest is set for December 26, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium, promising a grand celebration of music, culture, and entertainment.