3 hours ago

Popular Ghanaian Highlife crooner, Kwabena Kwabena has addressed the rumours and speculations surrounding his sexuality in a new interview online.

During a conversation with blogger Zionfelix, Kwabena Kwabena expressed his view that “being gay or not being gay is not like an association.”

He emphasized that just as one may have sexual feelings for women, individuals who identify as gay experience feelings for men. However, he made it clear that he personally does not have any feelings for men.

He further explained that sexuality is an inherent state and not something that is learned. It is either someone is attracted to the same sex or they are not.

“being gay or not being gay is not like an association. Just as you have sexual feelings for women, those who do that (gays) are in a state, they have feelings for men. But I don’t don’t have any feelings for men,” he expressed

While there are people who are attracted to the same sex, he clarified that he is not one of them.

However, he emphasized that this does not make him someone who has a problem with individuals in that state. Kwabena Kwabena highlighted that he has three children, all of whom he had with women.

“Sexuality is a state. It is not something you learn. It is either you are attracted to the same sex or not. There are people who are attracted to the same sex. But I am not. But it doesn’t make me somebody who has a problem with somebody in that state. But to put on record, I have three kids and I had them with women,” he furth.

He expressed his disapproval of people drawing conclusions about his sexual orientation based on his fashion choices.

The ‘Aso’ singer noted that there are individuals whose physical appearances may resemble the opposite sex, but their sexuality might surprise others.

He emphasized that some people tend to stereotype others, but he remains undeterred from experimenting with fashion and being bold in his choices.

“There are individuals whose physical appearances look like the opposite sex but when you go into their sexuality, you would be surprised to know they are not what you think they are,” he noted.

Reiterating that he is not gay, Kwabena Kwabena mentioned that in the past, he was perceived as a womanizer. Therefore, he finds it surprising that some people have now labelled him as gay.

He explained that the inspiration for his outfit at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was the fashion trend of the 1970s; citing the influence of icons such as James Brown, Jimmy Hendrix, Senior Eddie Donkor, Obuoba JA Adofo, and the pop culture of the 70s on his looks.

Furthermore, he asserted that red carpet-events at award ceremonies provide celebrities with an opportunity to make bold statements through their outfits.

“Nowadays I watch James Brown, Jimmy Hendrix, Senior Eddie Donkor, Obuoba JA Adofo and the 70s pop culture and they dress to strike you. What was unfortunate [about people’s comment on my outfit] was sexualising it,” he said.

The ‘Tokro’ hitmaker at the recently-held VGMA’s came under attack by fans and entertainment pundits for his aesthetic on the red carpet; with several people alluding to perhaps a switch in sexual orientation.