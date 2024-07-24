3 hours ago

At the solemn wreath-laying ceremony held on Wednesday morning at Asomdwee Park in honor of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, Koku Anyidoho, who was a close associate of the late president, attracted attention with some of his actions.

Witnesses reported that Koku Anyidoho, in what some described as disruptive behavior, attempted to create a disturbance during the event.

His actions have since sparked discussions about his recent conduct and its implications.

In response to these developments, James Agbey, identified as an NDC operative, highlighted concerns over Anyidoho's well-being, urging him to seek appropriate support if needed.

Agbey, in a statement, emphasized the importance of addressing mental health concerns with sensitivity and support.

"Over the last seven and half years, there’s been no shortage of stories about Koku Anyidoho's tomfoolery and open hatred for former President Mahama and the entirety of the NDC. In fact, I have read many reports pertaining to Koku Anyidoho’s mental state; but nothing was as poignant as what I witnessed at Asomdwe Park, the resting place of our late President Mills earlier this morning.

"Koku Anyidoho in his usual mercenary ways and his predilection for betraying the truth attempted to cause commotion at the wreath laying event for the late president. To say Koku Anyidoho has gone off his rocker is an understatement," Agbey wrote.

He continued, "For eight long agonizing years, Koku has been on the heels of the former president and the 2024 NDC flagbearer, John Mahama and the entire membership of the NDC.

"Koku has continued to behave like a small child who broke all his toys in a fit of pique, then complains they don't work anymore. The question for history and for posterity is this; how did a sane human being who once occupied the communications directorate of the presidency become a domestic and international pariah within years of leaving office?

"We know Koku’s antics. He is clearly seeking for our attention, but we also know that he's seriously in need of psychiatric attention."

Over the past several years, Koku Anyidoho has been a prominent voice within political circles, often vocal in his criticisms of the former president and 2024 NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, as well as the broader NDC membership.

His remarks and actions have occasionally drawn controversy, leading to scrutiny of his motives and his impact on party dynamics.

Some commentators have suggested that his behavior reflects personal or political motivations, while others have called for a deeper understanding of his current state of mind.