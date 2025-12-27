7 hours ago

A Professor at the University of Ghana Business School, Godfred Bokpin, has called for a shift in economic discourse from celebrating Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to prioritising job creation.

Speaking on Key Points on TV3 on Saturday, December 27, Prof Bokpin said global economic thinking is increasingly moving away from glorifying GDP figures toward outcomes that directly improve livelihoods, particularly employment.

“The economy will continue to dominate political discussions, especially when we are talking about job growth. We have to look beyond GDP growth and focus on job growth,” he said, adding that many graduates are struggling to find employment after completing school.

Meanwhile, private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu expressed strong doubts about the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) chances in the 2028 general elections. According to him, it would be extremely difficult for a party that lost the previous election by more than 1.7 million votes to bounce back and win the next contest.

“NPP cannot win the 2028 election,” he said, adding that such a turnaround would only be possible under extraordinary circumstances.

On developments within the NPP, former Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, suggested that the party’s upcoming presidential primaries could still spring surprises. He believes that Bryan Acheampong could significantly alter the dynamics of the race as the polls draw nearer.

“With one month to go, the dynamics can change. A surprise candidate in the person of Bryan Acheampong could emerge; it is not settled yet,” he said on Key Points.

His remarks followed comments by Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah, who noted that the NPP’s January 31, 2026 presidential primary is likely to be more competitive than the party’s 2023 contest.

In the 2023 primaries, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won decisively with 61.47 per cent of the vote, while his closest contender, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, secured 37.4 per cent.

According to Global InfoAnalytics’ December 2025 “likely voters” survey, Dr Bawumia remains in the lead with 45 per cent, inching closer to the 50 per cent threshold. Kennedy Agyapong follows with 31 per cent, while Bryan Acheampong trails with 3 per cent. Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum and Kwabena Agyapong both recorded negligible support.

The poll also indicated that about 20 per cent of delegates are either undecided or unwilling to disclose their voting intentions, leaving room for potential shifts in the final weeks of campaigning.

The survey, conducted through random computer-assisted telephone interviews of approximately 3,000 delegates, showed that Kennedy Agyapong gained 13 percentage points compared to his November standing, while Dr Bawumia improved his position by two percentage points, tightening the race ahead of the primaries.