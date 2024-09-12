2 hours ago

Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC), Charlotte Kesson-Smith Osei, has criticised New Patriotic Party stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, for supposedly involving her in his feud with the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, over the property housing his media house, Asaase Broadcasting Company Limited.

Gabby, a cousin of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, while reacting to a statement by the Lands Commission, which indicated that the property housing Asaase is not a subject of a suit filed by the Judicial Service of Ghana against the government as indicated by Ablakwa, smeared the immediate past chairperson of the EC.

He said that Ablakwa has intentionally turned a blind eye to properties sold by governments of his party, in his ‘state capture’ exposés, including a property opposite Asaase Radio which he said was "sold off and now peacefully occupied by the immediate former chairperson of the Electoral Commission."

He claimed that a public servant was kicked out of that property.

Reacting to this in a post shared on X on September 11, 2024, Charlotte Osei told Gabby to stop lying and involving her in the issue.

She said that she had never benefited from state lands, adding that she bought the said property in a commercial transaction in 2007, which was way before she became a commissioner of the EC in 2015.

“Rich of you to complain about being lied on and yet tell blatant lies about another person. Pls sue @S_OkudzetoAblak. I would love to do the same.

“I have NEVER benefitted from public lands. Do some search and find out I bought my land in a commercial transaction in 2007. Stop the lies @GabbyDarko and stop dragging me into your nonsense. You know the truth. Stop this. It is unfair and you know it,” the former EC chair wrote.

View her post below:

Source: Ghanaweb