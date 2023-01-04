3 hours ago

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has admonished car owners to desist from embellishing their number plates.

The caution by the Authority comes on the back of thousands of motorists trooping to their office to get their cars registered.

In an interview with Citi News, the Greater Accra Regional Manager of DVLA, Attah Kumah Mensah warned that motorists who embellish their number plates will be dealt with by the law

“Any number that the authority issues, is prescribed by law, so if you go your own way to have embellished plates fixed on your car, it’s a violation of the law. And fortunately, DVLA in connection with the MTTD, when those people are apprehended, they are dealt with according to the law.” Mr. Kumah Mensah.

The DVLA in December 2022 announced a set of required guidelines to aid vehicle owners to have their cars registered for next year, 2023.

The Licensing Authority in a statement advised the general public to follow the guidelines to have their vehicles registered as required by the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.1 2180).

Processes for the registration period began on January 3, 2023.

A statement from DVLA directed motorists to present vehicles at any authorised Vehicle Testing Station for equipment-based testing

