2 hours ago

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has called on the Black Stars’ technical team to rethink how they use Antoine Semenyo, insisting the forward is being miscast when deployed as a central striker.

Speaking in an interview with Akoma FM, the ex-Udinese midfielder argued that Semenyo is far more effective operating from the flanks rather than as a traditional number nine.

“Semenyo is not a natural number 9, and we should stop forcing him into that role,” Agyemang-Badu said. “He is more effective on the wings, just as Manchester City are currently using him.”

Agyemang-Badu described the attacker as one of Ghana’s most important players at the moment and stressed the need to maximise his strengths for the benefit of the national team.

“He is our poster boy at the moment, and the coach must play him in his preferred position so we can get the very best out of him,” he added.

Semenyo has grown into a key figure for both club and country, with his pace, power and direct running making him a constant threat in wide areas. However, his role in the Black Stars setup has often been debated, particularly when he is asked to lead the line.

The former Black Stars midfielder believes a positional tweak could unlock even more from the 24-year-old, as Ghana continue to shape their squad for upcoming international assignments.