Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu, head of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba’s family, has warned journalists, bloggers, and media personalities to desist from using disrespectful or abusive language when discussing issues concerning him or the family.

Speaking after the Kumasi High Court dismissed an injunction that sought to halt the musician’s funeral, Kofi Owusu expressed concern over what he described as “rampant disrespect” from certain sections of the media.

“I’m not happy at all. Some of these young media people insult me every day because of this funeral issue. I could be old enough to be their father, yet they speak with no respect. They should stop insulting an old man who is the head of a family,” he said.

The family head emphasized that the court’s decision reaffirmed their right to proceed with the funeral arrangements.

“The court has given my family and me the green light to organise the funeral, and at this point, no one can stop us. We will work together to give my brother a befitting burial,” he noted.

He thanked the court for its ruling and urged the media to uphold professionalism and respect when reporting on family matters.

Earlier on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, the Kumasi High Court dismissed an injunction filed by Madam Akosua Serwaa, who identifies herself as Daddy Lumba’s legal wife, and the musician’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosu. The plaintiffs sought to prevent the funeral from taking place until certain disputes were resolved.

Presiding Judge Her Ladyship Dorinda Smith Arthur ruled that, under Ghanaian customary law, the deceased’s family holds the right to make decisions regarding funeral arrangements. The ruling clears the way for Daddy Lumba’s funeral to be held on December 6, 2025, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.