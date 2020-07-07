1 hour ago

Ace Comedian and Satirist, Kwaku Sintim Misah, known popularly as a KSM, has blasted NPP's Communication Director Yaw Boabeng Asamoah for rushing to expose his "own foolishness" over NDC choice of running mate.

KSM has warned the NPP to be measured in their way of reacting to the appointment of Prif Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang's as the running mate of the NDC.

Flagbearer John Mahama on Monday settled on the former education minister as his vice for the 2020 contest, a choice which has received a massive endorsement across the country.

In a move to downplay the effect of the "John and Jane" card of the NDC, New Patriotic Party had organised a Press Conference immediately after the NDC announced its running mate.

At the press conference, the Communications Director of the NPP, Yaw Boabeng Asamoah indicated that the appointment of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is dangerous for Ghana and that she does not add anything to the ticket of the NDC.

He further went on to condemn the selection of a woman to be a Vice Presidential candidate saying it does not show seriousness

"Selectinga woman as the running mate for NDC means that, JM doesn't take the Ghanaian electorate serious," he said as quoted by joy News.

But KSM in his reaction blasted Jon Asamoah for rushing to expose his foolishness.

“The risk about being overly eager to run down your opponent is to end up exposing your own FOOLISHNESS. There’s no rush, take your time before you speak. Stop making a fool of yourself wai”.

The risk about being overly eager to run down your opponent is to end up exposing your own FOOLISHNESS. There’s no rush, take your time before you speak. Stop making a fool of yourself wai. 😜," he tweeted.

— Kwaku Sintim-Misa (@KSM_Kwaku_Misa) July 6, 2020

Political Parties such as the CPP and PNC have in previous elections selected women as their running mates.

However Prof Opoku Agyemang's appointment is seen as the closest for which Ghana can get it's first female Vice President, with the NDC being one of the highest two political parties in the country.