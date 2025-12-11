9 hours ago

Former Vice President and aspiring 2028 NPP Presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to exercise caution and uphold democratic principles in the conduct of the upcoming Kpandai parliamentary bye-election.

Speaking during a tour of the Upper West Region, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia described the current developments as a threat to Ghana’s democratic institutions.

“It looks like our institutions of democracy and our tenets of democracy are being undermined,” he said, referring to the NDC-led government’s move to push the Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct a rerun of the Kpandai election while legal challenges are still pending.

Kpandai Seat

The controversy over the Kpandai parliamentary seat traces back to the December 2024 general elections, where opposition NPP MP Matthew Nyindam was declared the winner.

Shortly after, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate filed petitions, alleging irregularities in the results.

On 24 November 2025, the Tamale High Court ruled that the Kpandai seat election be rerun within 30 days, citing identified procedural discrepancies in the 2024 election.

Following the ruling, the Clerk of Parliament wrote to the EC on 9 December 2025, formally declaring the seat vacant, a move that effectively set the stage for a rerun scheduled for 30 December 2025.

The EC confirmed the rerun date, specifying that only the three original candidates from the 2024 election would contest, ensuring continuity with the disputed poll.

However, the NPP and Matthew Nyindam’s legal team argue that appeals remain pending, including a Supreme Court judicial review, which has yet to be adjudicated.

Parliamentary Turmoil

The declaration of the seat as vacant sparked heated confrontations in Parliament, with the Minority caucus blocking Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga from proceeding with government business.

Members of the Minority, dressed in black, banged tables, chanted patriotic songs, and hooted at the Clerk of Parliament, protesting the perceived premature action by the Speaker and ruling party.

Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh described the Clerk’s letter to the EC as “out of place” and “unfortunate,” insisting it be withdrawn until all judicial processes are exhausted.

The standoff led Speaker Alban Bagbin to temporarily suspend proceedings, underscoring the intensity of the parliamentary rift over Kpandai.

The NPP Minority has since warned that government business will continue to be disrupted until the controversy is fully resolved, signaling potential delays in passing key budgets for Ministries and Agencies.

Bawumia’s Reactions

Dr. Bawumia criticized what he described as the “indecent haste” in rushing the bye-election.

Drawing comparisons to past electoral disputes involving constituencies such as Dana Abodakpi and Gyakye Quayson in Assin South, he stressed that in previous instances, courts were allowed to adjudicate cases before state institutions acted fully.

“Matthew Nyindam should be given his day in court. He has filed appeal processes at the High Court and a judicial review at the Supreme Court. None of these cases has been adjudicated. So why the rush?”

He warned that bypassing legal channels undermines democratic norms and sets a dangerous precedent for parliamentary and electoral conduct.

“Simply because you have power, you shouldn’t feel you can ride roughshod over your opponents and the principles of democracy. When you start undermining its pillars, you break it down, and the consequences for the nation are severe,” Dr. Bawumia said.

The former Vice President expressed support for the Minority in Parliament, commending their insistence on due process and constitutional respect.

“I stand with the principles espoused by the Minority. They are doing a good job, and we support all the principles they are fighting for in this particular case,” he added.

Political Implications

The Kpandai dispute has now become a litmus test for the democratic institutions, highlighting tensions between the Electoral Commission, Parliament, and the judiciary. With the rerun scheduled for 30 December 2025, and legal challenges pending, both the NDC government and NPP opposition are engaged in a high-stakes political standoff.