4 days ago

Antoine Semenyo has wasted no time settling into life at Manchester City, taking part in his first full training session with the former Premier League champions ahead of their FA Cup match on Saturday.

The Ghanaian forward, who recently completed his move from Bournemouth, was pictured training alongside Pep Guardiola’s squad as preparations continued for the upcoming cup clash. With little time for introductions, Semenyo’s immediate focus is on making himself available for selection as City look to progress in the FA Cup.

Having arrived on the back of a strong Premier League campaign, the 26-year-old joins a squad competing on multiple fronts and knows opportunities must be seized quickly. Sources close to the club say the early sessions have been about understanding City’s intense pressing game and positional play, key elements of Guardiola’s football philosophy.

For Semenyo, the swift transition underlines both the demands and the privilege of joining one of Europe’s elite sides. The forward has spoken of his determination to work hard and earn his place, and his first appearance on the training pitch signals his readiness to embrace the challenge.

Manchester City face their FA Cup opponents with eyes firmly on silverware, and while it remains to be seen whether Semenyo will feature, his first session in sky blue marks the beginning of a new chapter, one that starts, as Guardiola often insists, with total focus on the next game.