59 minutes ago

French Ligue 1 side FC Strasbourg have reached an agreement to sign highly rated Ghanaian teenager Jalil Alhassan Moore, marking a major breakthrough for one of the country’s brightest young prospects.

The 18-year-old forward joins Strasbourg from Samba Stars Academy in Ghana after catching the eye with a series of standout performances on the youth circuit. Moore was named Most Valuable Player at the Samba Stars Continental Tournament in October, a display that quickly put him on the radar of European scouts.

His rise accelerated when he earned a trial at Premier League giants Chelsea, where he trained alongside academy teammate Akwasa Tekyi. While a move to England did not materialise, the experience proved pivotal, with Strasbourg part of Chelsea’s wider development network moving swiftly to secure his signature.

For Moore, the deal represents the start of life in professional football after years of development in Ghana’s academy system. Strasbourg are understood to view the teenager as a long-term project, with plans to nurture his talent within their youth and development structures before integrating him into the senior setup.

The move continues a familiar pathway for young Ghanaian players, many of whom have used opportunities in France as a springboard into top-level European football. For Moore, it is a chance to turn early promise into sustained progress on one of the continent’s competitive stages.