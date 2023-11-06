3 hours ago

Three persons have been reported dead with two others sustaining various degrees of injuries after a cargo truck rammed into a Nissan salon car at Magazine–new road in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti region.

One of the victims, a street preacher, reportedly died on the spot while two others were pronounced dead on arrival at the Tafo Government Hospital.

Some eyewitnesses in an interview said the fatal accident occurred around 12:00 p.m. on Friday.

The cargo truck with registration number GN-3054-16 collided head-on with the Nissan along the main road in the area.

They said the cargo truck failed its brake, causing the driver to lose control before finally colliding with the saloon car heading towards Tafo.