5 hours ago

Beast of No Nation star, Strika has publicly apologized to his godfather Gunshot and Dr. Likee’s team for his actions and comments made during a recent TikTok live session.

Strika, who was accommodated by Dr Likee’s team, accused his benefactors of exploiting him to build their social media presence, leading to his sack.

In his apology which has gone viral, Strika expressed regret for his behaviour and remarks, urging all parties involved to let bygones be bygones.

He emphasized his desire to reconcile and mend his relationship with Gunshot and the team, appealing for their support to help him secure a job or assistance to improve his current situation.

The apology follows a heated social media exchange where Gunshot accused Strika of theft, frivolous behavior and disrespect toward team members.

In response, Strika had alleged that Gunshot and the team abandoned him and exploited the situation for social media clout.

Strika’s recent move appears to be a step toward resolving the conflict, as he seeks to rebuild trust and regain the support of his former allies.