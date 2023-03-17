4 hours ago

King Faisal will clash with Bibiani Gold Stars at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Monday. The relegation threatened side, whose Matchday 21 game against Asante Kotoko was postponed are 15th in the League table with 24 points - one point above the relegation zone.

King Faisal recorded a 2-0 win against Accra Great Olympics to brighten their chances in the relegation battle. With 7 wins, 3 defeats and 10 defeats in 20 Premier League matches, the Insha Allah Boys are in dire need of the points to save their campaign.

Bibiani Gold Stars are in 6th place with 31 points and have won two, drawn two and lost one in their last five games. Baba Yahaya, William Dankyi, Frimpong Boateng, Samuel Boakye and Benjamin Bature are available for King Faisal.

For Bibiani Gold Stars inform Abednego Tetteh, Ibrahim Laar, Evans Owusu and Stephen Owusu Banahene are also available for selection. The Miners won 2-1 in the first round of the season at DUN's Park.

The game will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa Channel 247 on Monday.

Finally, Legon Cities will host League leaders Aduana FC at the El Wak Stadium. The Royals are winless in their last five matches having dropped into the relegation Zone with 23 points. Two-time champions Aduana FC returned to winning ways on Sunday as they beat Medeama SC 1-0 at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park at Dormaa. The Ogya lads have amassed 39 points at sit at the summit of the table having won 2, drawn 2 and lost 1 in their last five matches. Kofi Kordzi, Amos Acheampong, Eric Osei Bonsu, and Michael Ampadu are available for selection while Kwame Adom Frimpong, Kelvin Obeng, Alex Boakye, Stephen Anokye Badu and Godfred Opoku Wakii look set to feature for Aduana FC.