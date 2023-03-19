3 hours ago

Struggling Tamale City gave life to their faltering season on Saturday as they brushed aside the tame efforts of Dreams FC.

Tamale City brushed off Dreams FC 3-1 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale to give themselves a glimmer of hope in their survival charge.

The Tamale lads scored in either half to title things in their favour on Saturday.

Nafiu Sulemana opened the scoring in the second minute before Sampson Eduku added the second goal 5 minutes later.

Sampson Eduku made life easier for City after scoring his second and a third for his side in the 68th minute to wrap things up for the hosts before Ali Huzaif reduced the deficit for Dreams FC.

The win takes Tamale City to 15th on the league log with 24 points while Dreams FC remain 10th.