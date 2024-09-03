43 minutes ago

A final-year student from O’Reilly Senior High School (SHS) has been arrested by the Police for allegedly stabbing a fellow student to death, leaving the school community in shock.

The tragic incident occurred during a violent altercation on the school’s campus.

Initial reports indicate that, the two students were involved in a heated argument, which quickly escalated into a physical confrontation.

The situation took a deadly turn when the suspect reportedly pulled out a sharp object and stabbed his colleague three times.

Despite being rushed to the LEKMA Hospital by fellow students, the victim was pronounced dead upon arrival.