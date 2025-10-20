4 hours ago

Sudan head coach Kwasi Appiah

has hailed his team’s remarkable qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), stating that the Falcons of Jediane fully deserve their place ahead of Ghana following a campaign defined by resilience and tactical discipline.

Sudan sealed their spot at the Morocco-hosted tournament after finishing second in Group F with eight points, holding Ghana to a goalless draw in Accra before stunning the Black Stars with a 2–0 victory in Libya — a result that secured their return to the continental showpiece.

“It was very special, especially given the circumstances… Football has changed — no one can be taken for granted anymore,” Appiah told CAFOnline.

Sudan’s qualification comes amid ongoing conflict that has halted domestic football for over two years, forcing the team to play all matches away from home.

“We had to change the players’ mentality — to make them see every venue as ‘home’ and give their best for the people of Sudan,” Appiah reflected.

He credited the commitment of players from Al Hilal, Al Merreikh, and others based across Africa as crucial to the campaign’s success.

Sudan will face a tough group in Morocco, with Algeria, Burkina Faso, and Equatorial Guinea all boasting recent tournament pedigree.

Appiah, who previously led Ghana at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, now stands at the helm of a Sudanese side brimming with belief, ready to compete — not just participate.