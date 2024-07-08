2 hours ago

Badreldin Ibrahim, an official from the Sudan Football Association, has confirmed that Sudan's upcoming home fixture against Ghana in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers will be hosted at the Juba National Stadium in South Sudan.

This decision arises due to the ongoing political turmoil in Sudan, prompting the national team to play their home qualifying matches abroad.

Ibrahim spoke to Angel TV, affirming that both their 2025 AFCON and 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches will be held at the recently renovated Juba Stadium, which was formally opened in June 2024.

"Sudan will be playing AFCON qualifying games and also the World Cup qualifying games in South Sudan at the new Juba Stadium. We are excited to play in such an environment. There was an inauguration match there where we won 3-0," said Ibrahim.

He emphasized the significance of the support from both Sudanese and South Sudanese fans: "The support from both the Sudanese and South Sudanese will be crucial when we host our qualifying matches there."

During the draw on July 4, 2024, Ghana was placed in Group F alongside Angola, Sudan, and Niger for the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

The Black Stars will have to adapt to the unique challenges of playing in Juba as they aim to secure their spot in the tournament.