33 minutes ago

During the jam session at the recently ended Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), DJ Black incorporated several of Shatta Wale's songs, a move that has elicited mixed reactions from scores of Shatta Movement fans.

Hits like "Hosanna," "Dancehall King," "Shatta City," and "Ayoo" echoed through the venue, sparking a flurry of responses from netizens across social media platforms, including Shatta Wale himself.

For some observers, it seemed inappropriate for Charterhouse to feature Shatta Wale's songs after his withdrawal from the scheme. They viewed it as a contradictory move.

On the other hand, some argued that Charterhouse, known for its alleged history of undermining Shatta Wale, inadvertently acknowledged his significance by including his music in the event.

This perspective hinted at Shatta Wale's indispensability to the ceremony, despite any prior disagreements.

Adding to the discourse, Captain Smart voiced his opinion on the matter, urging Shatta Wale to take legal action against Charterhouse.

He argued that if Shatta Wale's participation was barred, then his music should not have been played.

"Charterhouse claimed to have banned Shatta Wale, the God of Ghanaian music, yet his songs blared at the TGMAs. It's evident they can't do without him. While other tunes failed to move the crowd, Shatta's tracks had everyone on their feet. Shatta, if you don't sue Charterhouse, I will," he asserted.

Furthermore, Captain Smart criticized Charterhouse, implying that foreign interests, particularly Nigerian influences, exert undue control in Ghana's entertainment industry.

He lamented the frequent awarding of Best African Artiste accolades to Nigerian artistes, suggesting a biased decision-making process.

“We have allowed people, especially foreigners to be doing all sorts of things in this country. They award who they deem fit. Just imagine that they give the Best African Artiste award to Nigerians all the time,” he stated.