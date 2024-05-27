1 hour ago

The Akyempimhene of the Suhum Traditional area, Barima Amoako Darko in collaboration with the office of the Ghana Education Service, GES has organised internal mock examinations for the students in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The examinations which commence today, Monday at various centres aimed to enable the teachers and wards to test their readiness.

Expressing his motivation for the gesture, the Akyempimhene said he aims to improve the chances of candidates' success in the actual Basic Education Certificate Examination by affording them a greater opportunity to remediate errors and inconsistencies and also a step to make candidates overcome fear and anxiety such examinations present to them individually.

The Akyempimhene has also absorbed all charges for the examination, as a move to improve the quality of education exponentially to help build a more formidable country.

In remarks by the Akyempimhene, said "The highest motive is not to succeed, but to serve. Do your work with all your heart, and do it for the Lord rather than for men. It's all the Lord's doing and his guidance".

According to him, "The desire to see the young grow with basic needs such as education always motivates me to do this and more. As our wards prepare to sit for their final exams, it is only right to prepare them adequately to sit for the exams".

He noted, "Remember, having good motives is essential in making a positive impact and living a fulfilling life. It's the intention and purpose behind our actions that truly matter".