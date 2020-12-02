33 minutes ago

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Suhum in the Eastern Region, Margaret Darko Darkwa has donated learning equipment to students of the Suhum Vocational Institute.

The items presented included sixteen industrial machines ten sewing machines, sixteen tables with stand and sets of jerseys and footballs.

Speaking at a ceremony to present the items, Margaret Darko Darkwa entreated Vocational and Technical schools to concentrate more on Practical Learning to better prepare students for the job market.

She said her motivation is to help in the practical aspect of learning in the school.

Mrs. Darko Darkwa disclosed that the items will help the youth in SUHUM who desire to take advantage of government’s TVE program to do so in the town, rather than attending schools in Koforidua and other places.

She noted that through the donation, the school has been able to meet the TVET standard and is, therefore, ready to contribute to the development of the nation.

For his part, the NPP's Parliamentary Candidate for SUHUM, Kwadjo Asante urged individuals and other stakeholders to support the government on the TVET program.

He said, practical education is the way to go and must therefore be encouraged.

He prayed for victory in the upcoming elections for the NPP to continue their good policies.

The Principal of the school, Edith Atta-Adabadze was grateful for the donation and pledged to put the items into good use.