Member of Parliament for Suhum Constituency, in the Eastern Region, Kwadjo Asante, aka Oboafo has donated forty (40) pieces of sewing machines to the Suhum Branch of the Ghana Dressmakers and Taylors Association.

The presentation which take place at the MP's Residence over the weekend was in fulfillment of his promise made during the Association graduation Ceremony, for the 2022 Year Group of Graduates.

Speaking at the short ceremony, the MP urged the Association to make good use of the machines for the purpose since it forms part of his apprenticeship program aimed at helping the youth in his constituency to learn skills and improve their lives.

“I am happy to see the youth around witnessing the exhibition of talents and skills of the apprentices, they can become national and continental fashion designers and this is the reason why I want to support projects like this, I want to contribute to people who are willing to exhibit their talents,” he added.

Oboafo Kwadjo Asante said such talents must be developed and exploited to benefit the family, society, and the world at large.

He said the outfit formed part of the Akufo-Addo government's vision to train and empower the youth who wants to venture into vocational training to boost economic development.

The MP in last year rolled out the project dubbed “Oboafo’s Apprenticeship Program” which aimed to provide the beneficiaries with the startup funds necessary to enroll them in any desired courses of study.

He promised to pay the graduation fees for all the learners as the initiative will go a long way towards helping the many unemployed youths in his constituency to find a better future.

He further urged the parents to assist their children in getting the necessary skills training by supporting them in every little way they can.

The Chairperson of the Ghana National Association of Tailors & Dressmakers - Suhum Branch, Mrs. Cynthia Aduboafo - Chairperson who received the items on behalf of the graduates expressed gratitude to the MP for the kind gesture.