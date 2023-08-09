17 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for Suhum, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante has declared his support for the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to win the NPP’s flagbearership race.

According to him, Dr Bawumia is a unifier and exceptional among the other candidates who can lead the party to retain power in the 2024 general elections.

Oboafo Kwadjo Asante said this when the Vice President engaged the Suhum NPP delegates in his constituency during a stopover by Dr Bawumia on his campaign tour of the Eastern Region.

The delegates who were gathered at Suhum Pentecost Church on Tuesday went agog and welcomed Dr Bawumia and giving him a rousing reception.

The warm welcome was a clear indication of the momentum Dr Bawumia has been building within the party ahead of the NPP primaries.

During the gatherings, the Suhum MP expressed their unwavering support for Dr Bawumia’s leadership and his vision for the party and the country.

He also praised the Vice President's dedication to the NPP and his impressive track record by highlighting his contributions to the government’s successes and his commitment to delivering on the party’s promises.

The Suhum MP pointed out that the super delegates of the NPP, who are roughly 961 in number, will carry out the mandate they have been given by the party rank and file and vote for their candidate of choice on 26 August, adding that he and his party Chairman, Frederick Ofosu will cast their votes for Dr. Bawumia.

Sharing his thoughts on his own experience of working with Dr Bawumia, what he thinks of him and the qualities he believes he possesses, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante argued that the Vice-President is a strong character who is capable of being the standard-bearer for the NPP after President Akufo-Addo.

Since Dr Mahamudu Bawumia announced his decision to run for the presidential candidate slot of the NPP, he has been on a tour of Ghana to meet NPP delegates in all 275 constituencies in the country.

His campaign so far has taken him to all 34 constituencies in the Greater Accra Region and all 47 constituencies in the Ashanti Region. He has also visited all 17 constituencies in the Western Region as well as the 23 in the Central Region.

Dr Bawumia is currently touring the 33 constituencies in the Eastern Region.

After this leg of his national tour, he will have completed visits to 154 out of the 275 constituencies in the country.