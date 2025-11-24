34 minutes ago

In a bid to promote health and wellness among his constituents, the Member of Parliament for Suhum in the Eastern Region, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, has launched a large-scale health screening exercise that has already reached over 1,500 residents across the municipality.

The initiative, which began last week, forms part of the MP’s broader health education program aimed at improving community health outcomes.

Initially targeting 10,000 residents, Bekoe has revised the outreach to accommodate up to 15,000 people due to growing demand.

The screening has been conducted in various communities, with 1,200 residents attending in Ayekotse and about 900 in Nankese.

During subsequent days, turnout reached nearly 700 in the Runabout community and 1,200 in other areas, reflecting strong community engagement.

The health initiative provides comprehensive medical checks, including blood pressure, cholesterol, and pH testing, alongside the distribution of essential medication.

Residents also benefited from free health insurance registration and account renewals, all aimed at ensuring accessible healthcare for the municipality’s populace.

Frank Asiedu Bekoe emphasized that the funding for the exercise is personal and does not draw on any health-related public funds.

Beyond medical screening, the MP has integrated a community-focused awareness campaign addressing drugs and substance abuse.

In partnership with the municipal health directorate, a task force has been deployed to educate residents on the dangers of drug use, reinforcing the broader theme of preventive healthcare.

Speaking during the exercise, Asiedu Bekoe highlighted the importance of reaching all 29 electric areas in the Suhum municipality, ensuring no community is left out.

Through this initiative, the Suhum MP continues to prioritize the health and well-being of his constituents, combining medical services, preventive education, and community engagement to foster a healthier municipality.