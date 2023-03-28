2 hours ago

The Suhum Constituency Women's Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mrs. Lydia Ohenewa over the weekend engaged the women's wing at the branch level, to sanitize them on how to play the lead roles in active politics in Ghana.

The meeting was to foster enthusiasm for branch mobilization and the way forward going into the 2024 elections.

Madam Lydia Ohenewa, and her deputy, Madam Josephine Nana Korang encouraged all branch Women Organisers to work out their best for the benefit of the party at large.

They again proceeded to visit the former Constituency Women's Organiser, Madam Concilia Kena over her illness.

The visit was to wish her well and to have a speedy recovery. They took that opportunity to make a few donations to her on behalf of the entire Wing.