1 hour ago

A 45-year-old woman, Beatrice Amo, is currently in the grips of the Suhum Police in the Eastern Region for assaulting her 13-year-old stepson for allegedly stealing her GHC300.

The suspect, Beatrice, a pregnant woman allegedly subjected her stepson to inhumane treatment over allegations of stealing which the boy now hospitalized at the Suhum Government Hospital denied.

According to the victim, his stepmother locked him up in a room for almost a day without food and water and smeared his genitals and other parts of his body with grounded pepper.

The victim also claimed that she subjected him to physical torture, leaving him with multiple bruises around parts of his body and a swollen face.

But the suspect, when arrested by the Police upon a tip off denied the allegations levelled against her by the victim.

The Suhum Municipal Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Joseph Owusu, when contacted said the alleged culprit has been arrested pending further investigations into the allegations.

DGN