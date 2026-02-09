1 hour ago

Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, has described the Appolonia City project as the benchmark for urban development in Ghana, praising it as a clear example of how infrastructure-led planning can transform the country’s housing and economic landscape.

Speaking at the commissioning of newly completed works at Appolonia City, executed in partnership with Core Construction Limited, Suhuyini said the project demonstrates the impact of disciplined, private-sector-driven development. He noted that delivering critical infrastructure ahead of demand is key to improving mobility, supporting economic growth and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

The latest phase of development includes about 25 kilometres of high-quality asphalt roads, complete with pedestrian walkways, cycling lanes, kerbs and a comprehensive stormwater drainage system. According to the Deputy Minister, the milestone underscores what can be achieved through strategic investment in infrastructure and long-term planning.

Perminas Marisi, Country Head of Rendeavour Ghana and Managing Director of Appolonia City, described the commissioning as a significant step toward realising the city’s vision. He said the investment reflects a deliberate and sustained commitment to infrastructure-led development, noting that roads form the backbone of any functional city.

“This project brings us closer to unlocking Appolonia City’s full potential as a model for planned urban growth, not only in Ghana but across the region,” Marisi stated.

Director of Operations at Core Construction Limited, Kevin Lartey, reaffirmed his company’s commitment to quality and excellence. He said Core Construction was proud to partner with Appolonia City on what he described as a transformative initiative, focused on delivering durable roads that meet the highest technical standards while upholding strict safety and reliability benchmarks.

Developed by Rendeavour, Appolonia City is a 2,325-acre master-planned community aimed at addressing the challenges of uncoordinated urban sprawl in the Greater Accra Region. So far, more than US$250 million has been invested in key infrastructure, including a 75MVA primary substation and over 50 kilometres of utility networks.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by several key stakeholders, among them the Member of Parliament for Kpone-Katamanso, Joseph Tettey, and the Board Chairman of Appolonia City, Daniel Tetteh.