4 hours ago

National Security has launched a special operation to rid the streets of Kumasi of a popular toxic cocktail sold as a ‘heart cleanser’.

It comes as preliminary investigations by the Department of Pharmacology at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) revealed the herbal concoction, known in Hausa as ‘Madara Sukudai’, contained substances harmful to human health.

Madara Sukudai, until now, has endeared itself to many Ghanaians, especially the youth. It is believed to contain heart-cleansing potency by patrons of the drink.

The concoction is commonly sold in Zongos and auto mechanic shops. It is often sold by some Nigerien nationals and, sometimes, Ghanaians.

However, an acute toxicity test conducted by the Department of Pharmacology at the KNUST revealed the drink is toxic, as it was found to contain acetone, zinc chloride, and ethanol.

All laboratory rats administered low, medium, and high doses of the chemical used to prepare the concoction died within 24 hours, raising health concerns.