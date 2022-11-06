5 hours ago

Former Ghana and Inter Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari was close to joining Manchester United during his formative years but the deal fell through.

The former Liberty Professionals midfielder went on trial at the English side but they failed to offer him a contract before he joined Udinese.

He went on to have a glittering career having played for the likes of Udinese, Porstmouth, Inter Milan, AC Milan among others.

Muntari during his playing days won the English FA title, UEFA Champions League, Serie A titles with both Inter and AC Milan among others.

Last season he played for Hearts of Oak for six month but decided against extending his stay.

"Sly (the late Sly Tetteh) took me to Manchester United for trials...At that time, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, Beckham, and everybody so...Yeah it was very good I worked with the junior team. I spent a week or two and that was when the disaster happened. I was there when it happened and I came back home," he told Dan Kweku Yeboah TV.

"When I came we were waiting for United to give me the contract, so I sign and all that. So we were waiting for the contract to come but then Udinese came right away."

According to Muntari, had the Manchester deal worked he would have been farmed out to Belgian side Royal Antwerp since getting a work permit would be problematic at the time.

"Man United was interested but I didn't play with the national team so I had to go to Belgium, Antwerp because they had a relationship with them. So you pick up," he concluded.

He scored twenty goals, from midfield, in eighty games for Ghana from 2002- 2014.