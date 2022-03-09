4 hours ago

Former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari scored his first goal for Accra Hearts of Oak after five matches in their match day 19 clash against WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians who had gone four games without a win – a record dating back to January 30, moved to the fifth spot with 29 points.

Hearts of Oak turned things around in the secomd and scored through Kwadwo Obeng Junior in the 46th minute but the Academy boys equalised 10 minutes later as Derrick Antwi scored an absolute beauty of a free kick to get his side back into the game.

The game became even as both sides kept pushing for the winning goal. Accra Hearts of Oak came into the game buoyed by Friday’s 2-1 win against rivals Asante Kotoko in the Presidents Cup. That win played a major part in the game as they showed character and composure all afternoon.

With about 15 minutes left to end proceedings, Sulley Muntari scored from the spot to restore their lead after WAFA goalkeeper Osei Kwadwo Bonsu fouled Obeng Junior in the box.

The former Inter Milan star stepped up and converted a penalty to make it 2-1 for Hearts to cancel Derrick Antwi’s equalizer. The 37-year-old now has two goal contributions since joining the reigning Ghanaian champions last month.

He registered an assist two weeks ago in the 1-1 draw against Legon Cities.

There has been calls for his inclusion into the Black Stars after some impressive showing since joining Hearts of Oak.