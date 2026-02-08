6 hours ago

The MTN FA Cup takes centre stage on Sunday, 8 February 2026, as five Round of 16 fixtures are played across the country, with places in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

The headline tie of the day will be at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, where Asante Kotoko host Aduana FC in a clash of two former champions. Both sides see the FA Cup as a realistic route to silverware this season, and a packed Kumasi crowd is expected for the 3pm kick-off.

Elsewhere, Dreams FC welcome Inter Allies at the Tuba Astro Turf, with the Dawu-based side hoping to continue their strong cup tradition against a youthful Allies team eager to cause an upset.

At the Nii Okai Kwaku Sports Complex in Accra, True Life FC face Heart of Lions, as the Kpando-based club look to extend their impressive run after a strong showing in the Ghana Premier League.

Techiman Liberty Youth will take on Real Tamale United at the Ohene Ameyaw Park, a fixture that pits youthful ambition against RTU’s experience in knockout football.

The final tie of the day sees Berekum Chelsea host Tamale City FC at the Golden City Park, with both sides keen to keep their cup dreams alive after mixed league fortunes.

All five matches kick off simultaneously at 3pm, promising a dramatic afternoon of football across the country. With the FA Cup often known for shocks and surprise heroes, Sunday’s fixtures are expected to deliver plenty of drama as clubs chase a step closer to national glory.

Full fixtures below