The Sunyani Traditional Council (STC) has announced Friday, February 28, 2020 for the burial of the late Nana Yaa Nyamaa Pudoo II, Paramount Queen of the traditional area.

She would be laid in state on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 for the commencement of the ‘Doteyie’ (the pre-burial funeral rites) which would continue to Saturday, February 29, 2020.

A press release signed by the Council’s Registrar, Madam Mabel Hodzi said thanksgiving service would come off on Sunday, March 1 at the Christ the King Cathedral in Sunyani.

It explained all private and public businesses including banking services would not be operational in the Sunyani township on the Friday, the climax of the ‘Doteyie’.

The release, however, indicated that essential services providers such as health facilities, hotels, restaurants, taxis and police stations would be working that day.

The Council would organise a general cleanup exercise on Saturday, February 22, and entreated residents in Sunyani to participate effectively for the success of it.

The release said the Boahen Korkor Palace at Asufufu, a suburb in Sunyani would be the venue for the event and reminded the general public that as custom demands and also a sign of respect for the late ‘Omanhemaa’ (paramount queen), “taking of photographs and wearing of earrings and watches within and around the palace is not allowed”.

According to the release, the filing past of the late Omanhemaa’s body begins on Wednesday by in-laws, market women, the business community and the general public, adding that chiefs, queens, civil servants, religious groups and the general public would take their turn on Thursday.

It said Friday would be the turn of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his entourage, former Presidents of Ghana and the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference to precede the burial at midnight.

The release further noted that activities of the Sunyani Nana Bosoma weekly market, also called the Wednesday Market would not take place but the usual daily trading activities at the old market in the central business district would be as usual on Wednesday and Thursday, except Friday.

The ban on all funeral ceremonies in the traditional area up to the Saturday, February 29, the release said remain in force.

Known in private life as Helena Akosuah Yeboah, Nana Puduo II, aged 64, died at the Sunyani Regional Hospital on Thursday, August 1, 2019 of an undisclosed ailment.

She was enstooled in 1973 at the age of 18 after completing first cycle education at the Nyamaa Girls Middle School in Sunyani and reigned for 46 years.

