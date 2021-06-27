2 hours ago

Hearts will host their fierce rivals Asante Kotoko in their Ghana Premier League match day 31 tie at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With four matches to end the season there is still very little to separate the top two sides with Hearts of Oak leading the Ghana Premier League table with superior goal difference with both teams tied on 56 points.

Kotoko in mid-week defeated Kareal United 2-1 while Hearts of Oak also beat Legon Cities by a similar scoreline at the Accra Sports Stadium going into what has been termed by many as the tie breaker.

Hearts have been in good form having gone eight matches unbeaten,

A win for either side will enhance their title charge as they bid to win the Ghana Premier League title.

Here are the head-to-head record between the two most glamorous clubs in Ghana.

Matches played at the Accra Sports stadium including friendlies:

Total matches played - 94

Hearts of Oak wins - 28

Goals scored by Hearts - 98

Asante Kotoko wins - 33

Goals scored by Kotoko - 110

Draws - 33

HEAD-TO-HEAD (League games) since 1958

Total matches played - 107

Hearts of Oak wins - 36

Goals scored by Hearts - 116

Asante Kotoko wins - 35

Goals scored by Kotoko - 125

Draws - 36