4 hours ago

The Super Falcons of Nigeria faced a narrow 1-0 defeat against Brazil in their 2024 Olympics opener, held at the Bordeaux Stadium in France on Thursday, July 25.

Brazil secured the victory with a decisive goal from Gabi Nunes in the 37th minute, which proved enough to claim all three points despite a competitive match.

Nigeria's head coach, Randy Waldrum, made the surprising decision to start Chinwendu Ihezuo as the centre forward, leaving Asisat Oshoala on the bench. Despite the tactical change, the Super Falcons struggled to convert their opportunities.

Skipper Rashidat Ajibade was a key figure in Nigeria’s attack, delivering a well-placed cross to Ihezuo and forcing Brazil’s goalkeeper Lorena into a save.

Christy Ucheibe also tested Lorena, but Nigeria’s efforts fell short.

Brazil's Marta, a six-time Women’s World Footballer of the Year, had a goal disallowed in the 36th minute due to offside after a VAR review.

Shortly after, Nunes took advantage of a defensive lapse to drive the ball past Nigeria’s goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and score the match-winner.

With the loss, Nigeria will now turn their attention to their second group game against Spain on Sunday, aiming to bounce back and secure a crucial result.