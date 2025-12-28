9 hours ago

Thousands of automobile enthusiasts, music lovers and lifestyle patrons converged on the Borteyman Sports Complex on Sunday, December 21, 2025, as the 2025 Supercar Spectacle transformed the venue into a vibrant showcase of luxury motoring, innovation and entertainment.

The event, which has steadily grown into one of the most anticipated auto showcases, once again lived up to its billing by blending high-performance engineering with live music and immersive fan experiences.

From the early hours of the day, the grounds of the Borteyman Sports Complex were filled with excitement as patrons gathered to witness some of the world’s most iconic supercars.

Renowned brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini and Audi were on prominent display, drawing admiration for their sleek designs, raw power and cutting-edge technology.

The presence of both classic models and modern high-performance machines underscored the enduring appeal of luxury automobiles among the growing car culture community.

Beyond static displays, the 2025 edition raised the bar with live driving demonstrations that allowed fans to experience the roar, speed and precision of the supercars in motion.

These demonstrations, combined with detailed presentations on hybrid and electric vehicles, offered a glimpse into the evolution of the automotive industry and the direction in which global car manufacturing is headed, particularly in the era of sustainability and innovation.

The spectacle was not limited to cars alone. Music formed a central part of the experience, as headline performances by award-winning artistes King Promise and R2Bees kept the crowd energised throughout the day.

Supported by other performers, the musical segment added a festival atmosphere, turning the Supercar Spectacle into a full lifestyle event rather than a conventional auto exhibition.

The 2025 Supercar Spectacle builds on the momentum generated in previous years, following its much-publicised launch earlier in November, which positioned Accra as a rising destination for luxury automotive showcases in West Africa.

Since its inception, the event has aimed to merge automobile culture with entertainment, attracting not only car collectors but also young enthusiasts, creatives and corporate brands.

At the close of the event, founders Ibrahim Mahama Jnr, Jaiden Osei and Arnold Agbolosu expressed appreciation to patrons and partners for their massive turnout and continued support.

They described the 2025 edition as a milestone, noting that the overwhelming response has set a new standard for future editions.