9 hours ago

An operative of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), James Agbey, has urged Ghanaians to support ongoing reforms at the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), calling on critics to allow the Chief Executive Officer, Randy Abbey, to concentrate on restructuring the institution.

In a press statement issued on Saturday, February 21, 2026, Mr Agbey acknowledged that COCOBOD is grappling with operational and financial challenges but cautioned against politicising efforts aimed at reviving the organisation.

He said the recent public debate over COCOBOD’s operations has attracted widespread attention, noting that while the institution is facing difficulties, reform efforts should not be derailed by what he described as misinformation and partisan criticism.

Mr Agbey attributed the current state of the cocoa regulator to accumulated challenges during the tenure of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration between 2017 and 2024.

According to him, financial records at the end of 2024 showed that COCOBOD had a cumulative debt of GH¢32.9 billion and a negative equity position of about GH¢3.9 billion, indicating that its liabilities exceeded its assets at the time of the leadership transition.

He alleged that procurement irregularities contributed to the institution’s financial strain, claiming that some suppliers inflated prices of chemicals sold to COCOBOD. He, however, noted that such matters require further investigation and scrutiny.

The NDC operative further claimed that certain individuals were attempting to undermine the current management through what he described as coordinated misinformation campaigns and organised protests.

“These are calculated efforts by those who feel threatened by reform, transparency and accountability,” he stated, urging the public to remain supportive of the transformation agenda.

Mr Agbey maintained that early performance indicators from 2025 show signs of improvement in cocoa production and marketing, crediting what he termed robust strategic initiatives introduced by the current leadership.

He stressed that Dr Abbey should be given adequate time and space to implement reforms and stabilise the institution, insisting that meaningful progress requires sustained effort and national support.