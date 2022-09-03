2 hours ago

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Yohane Armah Ashitey, has called on various stakeholders to support and undertake various developmental projects to boost trading activities.

Speaking at the maiden edition of Mayors Ball in Tema, Mr Ashitey appealed to corporate organizations for support, stating that their “support will enable TMA to create an enabling environment for businesses and consumers to be happy.”

He noted that developmental deficits such as “poor roads, education, health, sanitation, sports and tourism infrastructure” is crippling trading activities within the municipality therefore while “other assemblies are fortunate to be blessed with cash-generating resources such as gold, timber, bauxite, cocoa, etc. TMA, however, is blessed with industries.”

The municipality houses companies such as Tropical Cables, Tex Style Ghana Limited, Wilmar Ghana, Chemico Limited, among others.

In 2021, Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, pledged to revamp the development of Tema under the “Make Tema Shine Again” campaign which will address enforce by-laws, create a conducive environment for businesses, and form partnerships with various stakeholders.

Profile of Mr Yohanes Amarh Ashitey

Mr Yohanes Amarh Ashitey a Telecom Engineer is a graduate of the University of East London. The MCE is also a former lecturer at Cavendish College, in the United Kingdom, a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), and Presbyterian Boys SHS Legon.

With over a decade of experience in frontline politics, he has served in several capacities in the Tema East Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as Elections Coordinator, Technical Advisor, and patron of some committees of the party in the 2020 General Elections.

He was also the chairman of the NPP’s youth wing campaign team for both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in 2020.

As part of his achievements, he is credited with improving network availability from 94 per cent to 99 per cent in his first year as the Regional Manager of Huawei for Volta and Eastern Regions.

He is said to have empowered some youth in Tema through his educational support programme which provided scholarships for needy but brilliant students, as well as created jobs for some unemployed youth.

Source: citifmonline.com