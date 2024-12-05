5 hours ago

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application for an interim injunction intended to halt the Amenfi Central Parliamentary election.

The plaintiffs, who have a pending case against the NDC and Joana Gyan Cudjoe at the Sekondi High Court, filed a certiorari application with the Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

Their aim was to overturn the High Court’s earlier decision that vacated an injunction against the party and the Electoral Commission (EC).

Justice Yonni Kulendi, sitting as a sole judge, heard the ex parte application on Thursday, December 5, and dismissed it, allowing the Amenfi Central election to proceed as scheduled.

This legal challenge follows a November 11, 2024, ruling by the Sekondi High Court, presided over by His Lordship George K. Gyan-Kontoh, which set aside the initial injunction preventing Joana Gyan Cudjoe from contesting the election.

The High Court’s decision came after the NDC successfully argued for the dismissal of the disqualification case against their candidate.

The injunction had been previously adjourned upon a request by Edudzie Tamakloe, one of the lead counsels representing Joana Gyan Cudjoe.