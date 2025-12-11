1 hour ago

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application by Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), CEO of Menzgold, seeking to overturn earlier rulings by the High Court and the Court of Appeal in his ongoing criminal trial.

The apex court ruled that NAM1 must proceed to open his defence, as ordered by the High Court in 2024.

Earlier, NAM1’s legal team had requested that the Court of Appeal stay the trial while challenging the directive to present his defence. However, on May 19, 2025, a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal—Justices Gbiel Simon Suurbaareh, Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe, and Christopher Archer—rejected the stay application, noting that no exceptional grounds had been demonstrated.

Following this, NAM1 appealed to the Supreme Court, which on December 10, 2025, also dismissed his request.

Reacting to the decision, Frederick Forson, spokesperson for aggrieved Menzgold customers, welcomed the ruling, saying it allows the long-delayed High Court trial to resume.

“Our understanding is that the High Court trial can now proceed. We were informed that the court will file its reasons on December 17, and as previously directed, we will return to the High Court on December 16. We are very happy and appreciate the court’s decision,” Forson stated.

Menzgold Ghana Limited, owned by NAM1, offered high-return gold collectible investments but operated without the necessary licences from the Bank of Ghana and the Securities and Exchange Commission, despite repeated regulatory warnings. The company was shut down by the SEC in 2018, leaving thousands of customers with inaccessible funds.

NAM1 now faces charges including unlicensed gold trading, fraud, and money laundering, with the case having been delayed for years due to multiple appeals.