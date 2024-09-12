53 minutes ago

Derrick Kobina Bonney, popularly known as DKB, has highlighted the strong desire for change among Ghanaians, and how it has been reflected in recent surveys.

According to the popular Ghanaian comedian, there is a growing mindset among Ghanaians that the current government needs to be replaced, and many are rallying behind the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama as the candidate to bring about this change.

“Change is always possible, especially when the wind is blowing in favour of the NDC. Currently, the majority of public opinion is in favour of the party.

“A lot of surveys have been done and JM is dominating the presidency and it will trickle down to parliamentary. The people want a breeze of fresh air, they want change,” he stated in an interview with Kofi TV.

DKB made these comments while accompanying his friend, Ernest Adomako, the NDC parliamentary candidate for the Okaikwei South Constituency, to file his nomination papers.

He expressed his belief that supporting his friend, who is running on the ticket of the ‘winning party,’ was the right choice.

“It’s Tuesday, and people have left their jobs to support this cause. That demonstrates the strong desire for change among the people,” DKB concluded.

DKB has never hidden his affection and strong affiliation with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He is among the celebrities who have openly declared their support for their various political parties.

