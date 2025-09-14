5 hours ago

The Greater Accra Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), ACFO II Rashid Kwame Nisawu, has confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with the devastating fire that tore through the Accra Timber Market on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

Speaking on Channel One Newsroom, ACFO II Nisawu revealed that intelligence gathered during firefighting operations linked the blaze to a man who allegedly set rubbish on fire and left it unattended.

“During firefighting, we deploy plainclothed officers to gather information. What we found was that a gentleman collected rubbish, set it on fire, went to sleep, and this degenerated into the blaze we witnessed,” he explained.

“This morning, the Police Commander reported to the Chief Fire Officer — I was present — that the gentleman has been arrested. He is currently in custody at the James Town Police Station,” Nisawu confirmed.

He further disclosed that the police acted quickly on the intelligence.The inferno, which broke out near Ayalolo School at around 1:17 a.m., destroyed several shops dealing in wooden planks and hardware materials.

Seven fire engines were deployed from across the capital, supported by a GNFS water tanker and two additional tankers from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and Ablekuma Municipal Assembly.

Firefighters managed to contain the flames by 6:26 a.m., bring them under control at 6:37 a.m., and fully extinguish them by 11:44 a.m.

Two firefighters sustained injuries during the operation — one suffered an electric shock, while another sustained burns to the arm. Both have since been treated and discharged.

Despite the extensive destruction at the market, fire crews succeeded in protecting surrounding structures, including the Ayalolo cluster of schools, from the flames.