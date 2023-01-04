3 hours ago

The man accused of stealing US rapper Meek Mill's iPhone 14 Pro Max during the musician's visit to the country last month has made his first court appearance.

Nuhu Sule, a 33-year-old scrap dealer who allegedly stole the rapper's phone during a programme at Independence square, has been remanded into police custody.

Sule appeared before an Accra Circuit Court today (January 4, 2022) and was charged with stealing.

He pleaded not guilty and is expected to reappear on January 17, 2023.

Sule alias Ababaawa was arrested Friday, December 30, 2022, at his hideout in Accra.

The victim, Meek Mill, reported his phone stolen in Accra on December 29, 2022.

Meek Mill backtracks theft claim

The rapper on December 31 backtracked on his claim that the phone was pickpocketed during his visit to Ghana for this year’s Afro Nation music festival.

“They pick pocketed me for my phoneeeeeee SMH….Bring that Jawn back if you got it!!” he wrotein his IG stories.

The phone was found and returned to the Philadelphia rapper on Friday (December 30) by the Ghana Police who revealed that they had arrested a suspect named Nuhu Sule.

“I wanna say thank you guys for getting my phone back to my life, man,” Meek can be heard saying in a video he posted to his Instagram Story showing his phone being returned. “Y’all ain’t let him hack me or nothing, did y’all, Commander?”

Meek later admitted that maybe his phone wasn’t stolen and instead it could have fallen out of his pocket while he was out riding his dirt bike.

“I coulda dropped that phone on a dirt bike I don’t actually know for a fact somebody went in my pocket!” he tweeted on Friday night.

“I got it back that’s all I needed I don’t need anybody locked up for a phone,” he wrote. “I don’t even know what happened to it.”