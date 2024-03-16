3 hours ago

There is a serious manhunt for a man who has escaped from police cells in Accra on Wednesday (13 Mach).

Nicholas Gyekye had been charged and remanded for fraud, pending investigations by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).

Authorities say a man who posed himself as a policeman came in for the suspect. He was then released by an officer in charge without recourse to the station officer or the District Commander.

‘Unknowingly, it was modus for the prisoner to escape from lawful custody’, a police source had told dailymailgh.com

It added that the Accra Central District Command has since commenced investigations into the incident.

The officer in charge at the time [name withheld] has since been “queried and given 10 days to look for the escapee”.