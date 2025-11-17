1 hour ago

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has confirmed the arrest of 21-year-old Azumah Sampson, the suspect accused of stabbing a firefighter during a fire response operation at Adjiringanor on Friday, November 14, 2025.

The Service announced the arrest in a Facebook update on Monday, November 17, noting that the suspect was apprehended with vital assistance from members of the White Chapel Youth Group in Madina. He is currently in police custody, assisting with investigations.

Background of the Incident

The stabbing occurred when firefighters from Legon, Madina, Adenta, and the National Headquarters were battling a late-night fire that tore through seven rooms of a two-storey, eight-room building near Ability Square in Adjiringanor.

During the operation:



One firefighter was stabbed in the left arm.



Another officer suffered injuries from a falling block.

Both were treated and later discharged from Unity Clinic in Madina.

Following the attack, GNFS issued a public appeal for information and offered a reward to help locate the assailant.

In its statement, the GNFS expressed gratitude to residents whose cooperation led to the arrest.

“The Ghana National Fire Service commends the White Chapel Youth Group at Madina for their swift action… We say ayekoo to you all,” the Service said.

The GNFS encouraged continued community support to enhance safety and ensure that individuals who attack emergency responders are held accountable.