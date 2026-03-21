17 hours ago

A suspected armed robber has been killed following an intelligence-led operation by the Police Intelligence Directorate in Ejura.

The special anti-robbery exercise, carried out on March 18, 2026, targeted a gang believed to have been terrorising residents and commuters in the municipality.

According to police sources, the group has been linked to a series of attacks along major highways and within nearby communities.

During the operation, one of the suspects, identified as Amadu, also known as “Manu,” sustained gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the deceased was connected to a robbery incident on March 14, 2026, along the Atebubu–Ejura highway, where armed men reportedly opened fire on a moving vehicle, leaving a passenger injured.

Weapons and Items Retrieved



A single-barrelled gun



Five live cartridges



A Tecno Pop 10 mobile phone



GH¢200 in cash

Manhunt for Remaining Suspects

Police recovered several items from the suspect, including:The Police Intelligence Directorate has intensified operations to track down other members of the gang, who are currently on the run.

Authorities are urging members of the public to provide credible information that could assist ongoing investigations.

Police say efforts are underway to ensure all individuals involved are apprehended and brought to justice.